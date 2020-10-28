Congressman Vela unveils the John Lewis Taxpayer Protection Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday Congressman Filemon Vela introduced the John Lewis Taxpayer Protection Act.

The bill amends the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to reduce taxpayer burdens and enhance taxpayer protections, said the congressman’s news release.

“Today, I am introducing the John Lewis Taxpayer Protection Act to honor John’s legacy and continue to move America toward the path he envisioned. This bill will enable those who can’t pay their taxes in a lump sum to spread their payment across multiple installments without penalty. It will also ensure that the IRS cannot place levies upon a taxpayer’s retirement funds. America needs a tax code that is flexible enough to address the many situations that its citizens face. Making these basic changes will ensure that American families have the flexibility and assistance they need, especially at a time when we’ve seen so many financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To read the full text of the bill, click here.