Congressman Vela gives statement on president’s immigration reform bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Filemon Vela issued the following statement in support of President Biden’s approach to immigration reform:

“Yesterday, I proudly joined my colleagues in introducing The U.S. Citizenship Act, President Biden’s immigration reform bill, to help deliver the change Americans deserve. The bill addresses our broken immigration system by creating a long overdue earned pathway to citizenship for individuals who already live and contribute so much to our nation, many serving our country in essential jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The bill also addresses the factors that lead individuals to immigrate to the U.S. by tackling the root causes of migration and investing in smart border security measures. Finally, the bill invests in our ports of entry, a key measure important to our region, by enhancing our ability to detect contraband and counter transnational criminal networks since illicit drugs are most likely to be smuggled through legal ports of entry,” said Vela.

The U.S. Citizenship Act would:

Provide pathways to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, agriculture workers and DACA recipients

Strengthen labor protections

Prioritize smart border controls

Address the root causes of migration

