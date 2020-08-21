Congressman Vela begins resolution to honor Tejano music legends

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— Congressman Filemon Vela announced he will introducing a resolution to celebrate the achievement of Tejano music artists.

The resolution focuses on congratulating the music of Freddy Fender, Roberto Pulido, Flaco Jimenez and Selena Quintanilla.

Tejano, which translates to Texan in Spanish, is a popular music genre originating from the meshing of Czech, German and other Eastern European settlers’ polka music with traditional Mexican music.

Tejano music has been the musical backbone of Texas and its culture since the early 20th century.

“Through their timeless music, Freddy Fender, Roberto Pulido, Flaco Jiménez, and Selena Quintanilla paved the way for Tejano and Latino stars throughout the United States. Their legacy continues to share with the world the richness and strength of South Texas culture and heritage, spanning borders and language barriers,” said Congressman Filemon Vela.