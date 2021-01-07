Congressman Vela addresses breach at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela issued a statement on the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by supporters of President Trump. Vela also spoke about the Congressional certification of the 2020 election results:

“Yesterday was a difficult day for our country. Americans witnessed our nation’s Capitol besieged by rioters that chose violence and destruction instead of peaceful protests.

However, the violent insurrection of a few did not stifle the millions of lawful votes cast by the American people and Congress completed its solemn duty late into the evening to ensure our Democratic process remains intact.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the 2020 election decisively, with a historic margin of victory. It was an honor to join my colleagues in Congress to affirm the electoral votes of the 2020 election and declare Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States, ensuring that the will of the American people stands.

It is time we come together to help our country heal and work on passing legislation that meets the great needs of this moment. I am ready to get to work for the American people who deserve better,” said the congressman’s news release.