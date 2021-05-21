Congressman Gonzalez urges public to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is urging the residents of his district to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the news release, as part of the GetVax Vaccine Day of Action, the congressman released 30-second public service announcements in English and Spanish recommending the public get vaccinated.

“Vaccines have been instrumental to curbing this pandemic and returning our communities back to normal,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should make an appointment as soon as possible. It’s critical we are vaccinated to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

To find appointments near you click here or text your zip code to “GETVAX” at 438839.