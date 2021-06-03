Congressman Gonzalez urges DHS to create plan to resume non-essential travel at US-Mexico border

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to develop a plan to resume non-essential travel at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gonzalez sent a letter to Mayorkas on Thursday stating that a plan to re-open the border is “critical,” due to the economic loss for border cities.

The congressman pointed out that over 40% of the Rio Grande Valley population is fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines in which fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask and may go back to “normal” activities.

Gonzalez also asked for further details on the Administration’s decision to keep the border closed for non-essential travel until June 21:

— Details on any cost-benefit analysis DHS has done when deciding to extend existing travel restrictions or impose new restrictions along the southwest border.

— Data used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to specifically determine peak “non-essential” travel days and times at ports of entry.

Read the full letter below: