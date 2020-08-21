Congressman Gonzalez: Some parents can take 12 weeks paid time off

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Some parents could be eligible to get paid for time off through the CARES Act Expansion of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says parents who are struggling with child care, can be eligible for up to 12 weeks paid time off through the end of the year.

To qualify you must work for an employer with less than 500 employees and more than 50. Gonzalez says workers will be compensated two-thirds of their normal salary with a maximum amount of $200 per day.

“I myself have employees that are working from home, but they have children at home. They still have to care for and those children. You can’t really take them to a daycare center, and if schools aren’t open, they still have to care for those children. So it’s a double effort on behalf of parents who are working from home, and have children who are still not going to school,” said Gonzalez.

Depending on the employer, the time off does not have to be taken all at once. Employers who allow their employees the time off are eligible to receive a payroll tax credit.

Some employers based on their industry, like front line workers are exempt from having to provide the time off.

Congressman Gonzalez says more time off could be coming in 2021, but we will know that in the next 60 days. Gonzalez will head back to Washington on Friday to begin negotiations on several legislative items.