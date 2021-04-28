Congressman Gonzalez requesting meeting with President Biden on breaches in border levee

A barrier is placed to prevent motorists from going near a massive breech in a earthen levee in South Texas south of the town of Palmview, as seen on April 14, 2021. The breech was made for construction crews building the border wall but construction has since been stopped. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials told South Texas officials on Thursday, April 22, 2021, they can’t fix the gaps until DHS officials authorize construction repairs. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez wrote a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a meeting to discuss the seizure of property and flooding risks in South Texas.

Gonzalez aims to discuss the risks and dangers involved with breaches in border levee in Hidalgo County Pct. 3.

“When President Biden took office, he promised the end of border wall construction yet the land takings have continued,” said Congressman Gonzalez in a release. “I’ve requested a meeting… [to] discuss next steps before hurricane season is in full swing.”

Local officials have been monitoring the situation with the levee over the past few weeks. Concern growing as hurricane season approaches.

In an interview with BorderReport, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said officials are hoping the Federal government moves quickly to provide a solution to the dangerous situation.

“The levee breaches, that’s an important situation for us. Those levees were there and we need them to go back to what they were,” said Cortez.

The Rio Grande Valley is a flood-prone delta region that is located at the perils of the mighty Rio Grande, which Mexicans call the Rio Bravo due to its deep and ferocious currents located here.

One of President Biden’s first moves was calling for an immediate halt to border wall construction, which left several construction sites to go idle and unrepaired.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have told local leaders they were not allowed to begin repairs of the levee breaches unless authorized to do so by the Department of Homeland Security.

“This administration cannot repeat the mistakes of the past with respect to our border communities,” said Gonzalez in the letter.

