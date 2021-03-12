Congressman Gonzalez: Over $900M secured for RGV Title I schools in the 15th District of Texas

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — A total of $920,367,000 have been allocated for Rio Grande Valley Title I schools in the 15th District of Texas, announced the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.
The federal funds are part of the American Rescue Plan.
According to the release, the funds aim to help district reopen for in-person instruction.
“These funds are intended to help reopen schools and provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students, teachers, administrators, and our essential workers,” said Congressman Gonzalez in the release. “These federal funds will help school districts navigate our new reality.”
Below are the school districts and the funding allocated, as stated in the release from Congressman Gonzalez.
- Donna ISD: $98,920,000*
- Edcouch-Elsa ISD: $28,035,000
- Edinburg CISD: $146,261,000
- Hidalgo ISD: $10,141,000
- La Joya ISD: $160,563,000 *
- La Villa ISD: $2,453,000
- Lyford CISD: $6,392,000*
- McAllen ISD: $107,224,000
- Mercedes ISD: $29,927,000
- Mission CISD: $76,472,000*
- Monte Alto ISD: $4,225,000
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD: $131,483,000
- Progreso ISD: $8,939,000 *
- Sharyland ISD: $24,856,000
- Valley View ISD: $16,978,000
- Weslaco ISD: $67,498,000
Districts with an asterisk (*) are only partially in the Congressman’s district.