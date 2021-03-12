Congressman Gonzalez: Over $900M secured for RGV Title I schools in the 15th District of Texas

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — A total of $920,367,000 have been allocated for Rio Grande Valley Title I schools in the 15th District of Texas, announced the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

The federal funds are part of the American Rescue Plan.

According to the release, the funds aim to help district reopen for in-person instruction.

“These funds are intended to help reopen schools and provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students, teachers, administrators, and our essential workers,” said Congressman Gonzalez in the release. “These federal funds will help school districts navigate our new reality.”

Below are the school districts and the funding allocated, as stated in the release from Congressman Gonzalez.

Donna ISD: $98,920,000*

Edcouch-Elsa ISD: $28,035,000

Edinburg CISD: $146,261,000

Hidalgo ISD: $10,141,000

La Joya ISD: $160,563,000 *

La Villa ISD: $2,453,000

Lyford CISD: $6,392,000*

McAllen ISD: $107,224,000

Mercedes ISD: $29,927,000

Mission CISD: $76,472,000*

Monte Alto ISD: $4,225,000

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD: $131,483,000

Progreso ISD: $8,939,000 *

Sharyland ISD: $24,856,000

Valley View ISD: $16,978,000

Weslaco ISD: $67,498,000

Districts with an asterisk (*) are only partially in the Congressman’s district.