Congressman Gonzalez asks President-elect Biden to appoint more Latinos to cabinet

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) is calling on President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team to appoint Latinos to his presidential cabinet when he takes office in 2021.

According to Gonzalez, Latinos are eager to see an America that represents them.

“This last election showed growing concerns in Latino communities, specifically, Mexican Americans in South Texas and across our nation, with our Democratic Party,” said Gonzalez. “It is incumbent upon the incoming Biden-Harris administration to nominate a cabinet that represents the American people and the more than 60.6 million Latinos in the United States.

Gonzalez demanded the Biden team deliver more inclusion on their cabinet.

Biden revealed his first choices for his cabinet on Tuesday and while the list includes many women making first, only one Latino is on the list so far. Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas will act as Secretary of Homeland Security, if confirmed.

However, Gonzalez is urging Biden to appoint at least five Latinos on the cabinet.