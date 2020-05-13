Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Hidalgo County announced

This story has been updated.

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced the location of additional mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Hidalgo County.

The congressman’s press release said testing will begin on Thursday, May 14 for the two following locations:

Dr. Javier Saenz Middle School at 39200 Mile 7 Road in Mission

Monte Alto ISD at 25149 1st Street in Monte Alto

Testing will begin on Friday, May 15 for the two following locations:

San Carlos Elementary 505 South 83 rd St., Edinburg, Texas

St., Edinburg, Texas Progresso High School 300 Shelby Ave., Progresso, Texas

Testing will begin on Saturday, May 16 for the two following locations:

Mercedes Safe Dome/Recreation Center at 1202 North Vermont Avenue in Mercedes

Elias Longoria Middle School at 14101 North Rooth Road in Edinburg

Testing will begin on Tuesday, May 19 for the following location:

Carmen Avila Elementary School 9205 Carmen Avila Road in Edinburg

Testing will begin Wednesday, May 20 at the following location:

San Juan Community Resource Center 509 East Earling Rd., San Juan, Texas

Testing will begin Tuesday, June 2 at the following location:

Hidalgo Youth Center, 122 2nd St., Hidalgo, Texas

Testing will begin Thursday, June 4 at the following location:

Veteran’s Memorial Pavilion 300 South Inspiration Road in Mission.

Testing will begin Friday, June 5 to Sunday June 7 at the following location:

Pharr Events Center, 3000 North Cage Boulevard in Pharr

Testing will begin Tuesday, June 9 at the following location:

San Juan Community Resource Center 509 East Earling Road in San Juan.

Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

City of Weslaco Service Center, 1200 East 6th Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PSJA High School, 805 West Ridge Road in San Juan, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To receive testing, individuals must be experiencing at least one of the symptoms of COVID-19 and set an appointment at TXCOVIDTEST.org or call (512) 883-2400, said the press release.



“I encourage those in Hidalgo County who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at any of these testing sites in Hidalgo County as soon as possible,” said Congressman Gonzalez in the release. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

