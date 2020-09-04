Congressman Gonzalez announces grant award for COVID-19 assistance to LRGVDC

WASHINGTON – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced a $400,000 grant award for the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council (LRGVDC) through the CARES Act.

The funding comes as part of the Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) greater $7.2 million investment of CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants.

The LRGVDC Corporation in Weslaco will receive the grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing technical assistance to local governments for obtaining funding resources to assist with job retention and job creation, said the press release.

The CARES Act provides the EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.