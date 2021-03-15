Congressman Cuellar: how local governments, schools will benefit from American Rescue Plan

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, Congressman Henry Cuellar discussed how the American Rescue Plan will provide relief to the 28th congressional district of Texas.

The American Rescue Plan is mostly known for its stimulus check of $1,400, but the bill also provides funds to cities, counties, universities, K-12 schools, etc.

American Rescue Plan was signed by President Joe Biden last week and is set to provide $27.6 billion to Texas.

In the Rio Grande Valley, Hidalgo County is set to receive $212.7 million, and Starr County $12.5 million, according to Cuellar.

Each governmental body may use the money:

— To respond to the pandemic or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;

— For premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic, providing up to $13 per hour above regular wages;

— For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the pandemic (relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year);

— To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

“Even though we are putting extra monies in, I hope that the cities and the counties, and eventually the school districts will put more money for broadband infrastructure,” Cuellar emphasized.

Those entities that receive funds are prohibited to use the funds for “offsetting, either directly or indirectly, a tax cut made since March 3, 2021, or to be deposited into a pension fund.”

Throughout next week, the congressman will be traveling to different cities in district 28 to discuss the details about the funds.

Among the plans, Cuellar discussed that almost $40 billion will be allocated to higher education institutions, in which at least half of the aid must be used for financial aid emergency grants.

After discussing the American Rescue Plan, Cuellar answered questions about migration to the press.

Cuellar said that he is “ready” for the international bridges to open, and is planning to speak to the secretary of homeland security on Wednesday and ask “Why is it that you are letting the undocumented in without even testing, but you cannot let in the legal visa holders, the Mexicanos, to come to visit family, to come shop, spend over $19 billion in the U.S?”

