SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On National Farmer’s Day, Representative Mayra Flores and House Committee Leader on Agriculture, Glenn Thompson, toured farms across the Rio Grande Valley.

The visit comes amid challenges local farmers such as Rio Fresh Inc. are facing.

“We’ve just got some challenges that we’ve got to overcome if we want farmers to continue to be successful and continue feeding this country,” said Courtney Schuster with Rio Fresh Inc.

Schuster is a third-generation farmer and said her family has been in the industry for almost 100 years.

She explained with the high cost of fuel, fertilizer, and seed, coupled with a labor shortage, being in the agriculture industry can be difficult.

“At that point when we’re breaking even, as the congressman said, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. As that continues, you’ll see a lot more farmers choose to not farm any longer,” she said.

Schuster said those issues could in turn hurt the domestic food supply.

“It’s so important to give our farmers the resources that they need because at the end of the day we’re talking about feeding America, feeding our children,” said U.S. Representative Mayra Flores.

Rep. Flores along with Rep. Glenn Thompson met with leaders of Rio Fresh Inc. behind closed doors as they listened to their needs and addressed their challenges.

“One of the more comprehensive efforts that we’ve taken really sweeps in a lot of the different things that can be helpful and that was a letter that we sent to President Biden to start with. Just outlining the things, he could do with just a stroke of a pen,” said Rep. Thompson.

Rep. Thompson said the letter asked President Joe Biden for allowing of mining and processing of minerals to increase domestic production of fertilizer.

He said the cost of fertilizer has gone up by 80%.

The letter also highlighted crop protection tools and the production of domestic energy, according to Rep. Thompson.

He said although he has not heard back from the president, he, along with Rep. Flores will be working on reauthorizing the Farm Bill next year.

The Farm Bill provides support for farmers and food programs.

“We’re hopefully looking forward to seeing some positive changes that will support our local community and support agriculture in general,” said Schuster.