RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The US House of Representatives is currently in recess for the holidays. But when lawmakers return, they’ll once again have to work on funding the government. Earlier this month, legislators voted on a stopgap bill to keep the government open into the new year.

The federal government remains open, for now. On Nov. 16, President Biden signed H.R. 6363, the “Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2024,”

Robert Velez, Political Science Lecturer at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, gave a brief summary of the legislation.

“What was passed was, what was called a continuing resolution that allows for the present level of funding for fiscal year 2023 to be continued. That’s why they call it a continuing resolution, until some date that they pick in the future,” he said.

Velez said a lot of Congresspeople don’t generally like continuing resolutions because it’s basically an admission they didn’t get the job done and need more time. There are 12 appropriations bills that need to be passed to fully fund governmental operations. The legislation that was passed was a two-part or “laddered” bill.

Velez explained, “In this case, there are three or four different departments that are funded through January 19. Then the Department of Defense and the remainder of the departments are funded through the first week in February. So we’ll be facing another deadline early in January, after the new year, for appropriations to go through.”

All three U.S. Representatives from the Rio Grande Valley voted for the continuing resolution. Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz (R TX-15) issued a press release after her vote, a portion of which said, “While averting this shutdown was critical, we must focus on long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes. The American people deserve stability and certainty, especially in this economy. I am committed to addressing the underlying issues of our budget crisis to ensure our national security, protect seniors’ benefits, and fix our economy.”

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D TX-34), also released a statement about his vote to support the continuing resolution. It reads, in part, “We cannot continue to hold the American people hostage for the sake of a political agenda. Shutdowns have adverse impacts on every part of the country, national economy, and national security.”

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D TX-28) announced he was initially opposed to the continuing resolution, but eventually voted for the legislation.

Velez said essential services would still operate in the event of a government shutdown, but that a lot of workers may not be paid during that time.

“Even if the government shuts down, law enforcement continues, border patrol continues, the courts would continue to operate. So a lot of things would remain open. Even though some of those government employees, who are taxpayers too, would be working and not getting paid until government re-opens and the money is appropriated for the department that they work for,” he said.

Velez said government shutdowns were becoming more frequent, and lasting longer. He said that in the past, shutdowns tended to last days if not just hours. They were symbolic more than anything else because legislators were often trying to make a political point by withholding their votes.

However, that has changed.

“The last one we had, under former President Trump, was the longest shutdown we had. It was like three weeks long and the longer they are, the more harm they can do to the economy. Again, people who are working without wages are going to be late on payments. Which affects landlords, which affects banks, which affects lenders. It can be very disruptive to the economy. ”

Congress is scheduled to return to Capitol Hill on Nov. 28.