Services for local church remain primarily online

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — It’s been months since San Benito’s Cross church has reopened, and every week the congregation is warmly, though the majority still attend online.

“We’re trying to get back to normal as fast as possible, but we know it’s going to take time,” said Cross Church Lead Pastor Jaime Loya. “Our number one priority as far as our church is concerned is to keep people safe, make them feel comfortable, and of course connect them with God on a spiritual level.”

Pastor Loya says the church, which has five locations in the RGV, is operating with about a 40% in-person attendance.

“I think there’s still a little bit of concern on people’s mind, which we completely understand, about them coming back to church and gathering in mass,” he said. “ But we do encourage people that if they cannot for whatever reason join us in person, to watch us online.”

To ensure safety, they are requiring masks, distancing rows, dismissing service in sections and sanitizing after each service.

They even discourage some populations from returning.

“We were asking people who were elderly, people who had underlying conditions, people who were taking care of small children, if anybody felt ill if anybody had been exposed to someone who was sick, just please stay home and watch us online,” he said.

One positive effect he says COVID-19 has had is that it has allowed Cross to reach more people online than ever before. While the way they operate since the pandemic has changed, Pastor Loya adds the core of the church has not.

“Our methods have changed on how we do church, but our message has remained the same,” he said.

Governor Abbott has not specified a percentage capacity at which places of service can operate, but they must follow safety measures.