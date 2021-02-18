Confusion lingers for some Laguna Vista residents who remain without power

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Confusion lingers among some Laguna Vista residents who remain without power after Texas was hit by a blast of winter that left millions shivering in the cold this week.

KVEO was reached by several concerned residents that said Laguna Vista Mayor Nadine Smith informed, via Facebook on Wednesday night, the energy was restored to the city.

“Edit: 9:32 p.m. Electricity is on in Laguna Vista!!! Thank you AEP!” said Smith on Facebook.

“I think that should had not been said,” said resident Judy Petersen.” “It was best said that we are slowly getting people back their electricity.”

“She was there and saying her electric was working, but electrical isn’t working in this whole area now,” said resident Richard Humphrey.

Smith said she spoke with Daniel Lucio, from community affairs and AEP customer service on Thursday and they were able to give her a more accurate update.

Credit: KVEO; Pictured Judy Petersen warming up in car

“He let me know that they re-gained all control of their substations from ERCOT,” said Smith. “In other words, they can turn them all back on.”

Smith said according to AEP, some of the breakers “might slip”, and they are having several crews assist.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., AEP said power in the city should have been back on and if they are not, residents need to call and report an outage.

“It’s ok at night here because we are under the covers but during the day it gets overwhelming, cold because we have been without electricity since Sunday,” said Petersen.

The city distributed water on Thursday, along with hot meals while they wait for the power to be completely restored.

Credit: KVEO; Pictured Town of Laguna Vista hands out water for boil-water notice

If power did not get restored in your Laguna Vista home on Thursday after 3 p.m., please call AEP to report an outage at 1-866-223-8508