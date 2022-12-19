SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating computer security breach at the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District after an unknown person allegedly accessed confidential information.

The Cameron County District’s Attorney Office reached out to notify the Texas Attorney General that “vast amounts of confidential information” were stolen from the district, according to a news release from DA Luis V. Saenz.

He said the FBI and private security professional consultants have been notified and an investigation is underway.

“If you believe you have been a victim of this computer security breach, please notify the police or the Texas Attorney General immediately,” Saenz said.

We’ve reached out to San Benito CISD for comment, but haven’t heard back. The district is closed until the new year for the Christmas holiday break.