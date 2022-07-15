HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A rock concert called “Rock Relief” is being held in Harlingen to help fundraise for 12- year-old Aiden Guerra.

Guerra’s parents first believed he was dealing with anemia as he began to experience discoloration and often felt fatigued. However, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Guerra is currently receiving chemo treatments at the DHR hospital in Edinburg.

Rick Manzo who is a band member of I Beyond Scars said all proceeds from the “Rock Relief” concert will go directly to help cover Aiden’s medical expenses.

“Everything will be donated to help out Aiden and his mom right now, as you know, the costs are pretty costly for actually, having leukemia, cancer or anything like that,” said Manzo. “He’s only 12 so, you know, he has his life ahead of him and we’re hoping that, you know, we’re successful in helping at this time right now.”

The concert is scheduled at The Spot Lounge in Harlingen to start at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 16. Tickets will be available at the door for $15. There will also be raffle prizes from sponsors such as Harley Davison and doghouseradio.com

Artists like Derek Flores, October Roar, I Beyond Scars, Fed of Me Against the Grain, Red Hour and Troy Fonseca of the hero prevails will be performing. The MC for the night will be South Texas Cheech impersonator comedian.