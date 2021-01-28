Concerns rise over long wait times for vaccine appointments, officials explain

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues raising concerns among residents in the Rio Grande Valley.

One resident said they faced appointment issues during their second dose of the vaccine at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in Brownsville.

“It seemed like it was deceiving to have an appointment, I mean I understand maybe they booked 10 people at the same time they booked my husband,” said Cynthia Machado, who’s husband went to receive the vaccine.

Machado said they told her husband to arrive 15 minutes prior to his appointment, but they were in shock at the long line ahead of them and what they told her husband when he arrived.

“I have my appointment card, he showed it to him, ‘where do I get in line or what’s going on.’ They said ‘sir just go to the end of the line we’ll take care of you as soon as we can, we’re taking them as they’re coming,'” she said.

Even with an appointment, Machado said there were people in line whose appointments were later in the day which caused much of their frustration.

“Let’s get them in order by the time because you’re always going to get people that are going to show up at 6 o’clock in the morning for an 11 o’clock appointment,” she added.

We reached out to UTRGV who says they are working through a backlog of registrations and prioritizing those appointments.

“Although it sounds like that patient did have to wait a bit I know it’s probably limited in the overall wait time but again that’s how we are going about scheduling the appointments it’s relative to the amount of patients we can get through at one time,” said Mike Patriarca, Executive Director for UT Health RGV.

Patriarca said this is not on a first come first serve basis and the appointments are meant to help the process, which is why he is asking for patience from the community. He adds UTRGV is working on bettering its vaccination process for the well being of the community.