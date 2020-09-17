Concerns about Brownsville ISD soft opening

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Next Monday, Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) will begin welcoming students back to campus.

BISD will have several phases for students returning to campus says Superintendent Rene Gutierrez.

He said, “The Texas Education Agency has allowed us to work with the kids that don’t have devices at home or internet. To priorities those kids to start bringing them back to campus the following four weeks and this is where we’re at now.”

The school district did try to extend distance learning.

“We’ve asked Senator Lucio; he wrote a letter on behalf of the district he cited out cases down here that this is an area that’s still in crisis with a number of positive cases. We hope that we hear from the agency soon and allow us to continue distance learning,” said Gutierrez.

Parents like Brenda Davila are concerned about what the soft opening means for her son, Peter who has Autism.

Davila said, “they are very at risk and I just wish BISD would reconsider and the Governor would too and they would just open up next year.”

Her and her husband are considering pulling him from the district.

“If they don’t give us an option to offer distance learning we are either going to home school or go to a charter school,” said Davila.

BISD saying they are giving parents the option to continue distance learning.

“Parents are always going to have the option to keep their kids at home and continue distance learning. That’s always going to be an option for them,” said Gutierrez

Brownsville ISD is still waiting for a response from the state but they have put safety protocols in place for the soft opening.