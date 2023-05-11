HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Valley Central) — In Hidalgo County, one mayor is worried about how his city can handle an influx of migrants.

It was business as usual Thursday at El Remate, a store feet from the Hidalgo border with Reynosa. But one customer says immigration is a problem in the US and Mexico – she has concern with Title 42 lifting.

“To be honest, sometimes, yes. It is not so much the fear that they are going to do something to me, but the future of a person. There are many immigrants who are going to stay and will there be enough work for everyone?,” says Shadai Aguilar, a Reynosa resident

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued a disaster declaration ahead of Title 42 expiration. Cortez said he issued the declaration after he received credible information from federal officials of large groups of migrants amassing near the border.

McAllen’s mayor is also concerned – he believes things will be different this time. Javier Villalobos says he was expecting 2,000 to 3,000 migrants in a week with Title 42 lifting and now he believes the city will be getting 2,000 in a day. And – this time – he is not sure they will just be passing through.

“Now the issue we have is that sometimes now some of the immigrants are coming without the financial resources to travel up,” the mayor explains.

Then there is housing them, he says the respite center downtown has a 1,500 capacity. So he looks toward Mission.

Anzalduas Park in Mission has been closed to the public Thursday. The mayor tells us that is for good reason. He says they have set up a temporary facility for the immigrants with a capacity of 2,000.

“My understanding is that today we will have approximately 2,000 in Anzaldúas already. That’s even before title 42 has been lifted,” Villalobos noted.

We also reached out to Roma Police Department and Sullivan City Police Department. Both report no immigration activity – as of Thursday evening.

The City of McAllen has been under a state of emergency since the 2021 surge.