Computer application causes major payroll errors at Edinburg CISD

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, some employees of Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) said they were not paid or were paid too much.

On Aug. 27 ValleyCentral sent an email to Lisa Ayala Hettler, the PIO for Edinburg CISD, asking about the payroll issues. On Aug. 31 they said an interview with Superintendent Mario Salinas was being arranged but Salinas later declined.

The PIO later issued a statement saying payroll issues came from a new computer application that was not specified.

ECISD department payroll department was transitioning to a new payroll application, a management application. There were errors that were made while the payroll application was going, and during that process the errors in the payroll happened, so after that happened we have been trying to reconcile and take care of the issues that have come up. Lisa Ayla Hettler, Public Information Officer, Edinburg CISD

Hettler said a small percentage of employees were affected by this error but said that those who were overpaid must reconcile the money.