McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is collaborating with local community partners to unveil a public gallery of photographs featuring South Texas foster children ready for their forever home.

Photographers with Heart Gallery of South Texas met with foster children from South Texas to capture each story and promote awareness.

The gallery, titled ‘Completing the Picture’, will display of photographs of 34 South Texas foster children as part of the Region 11 campaign for National Adoption Awareness Month.

As of September, there are 263 South Texas children legally free for adoption and 2,704 children statewide, according to DFPS. These children range in age from newborn to 17 years old.

‘Completing the Picture’ will open to the public at 6 p.m., Thursday at 701 E. Expressway 83, in McAllen.

The gallery will be on public display until 2023.