PORT OF BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Shipbreaking Limited at the Port of Brownsville will reopen its eBay store to sell parts of the USS Kitty Hawk and other military vessels.

A social media post from the shipbreaking company said there has been a lot of interest in purchasing items from the vessels.

The eBay shop will include items from USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63), deck plates from USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) and USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), challenge coins minted from the last six Navy ship recycling projects: USS Adams (DDG 2), USS Barry (DD 933), USS Ticonderoga (CG 47), USS Hawes (FFG 53), USS Stephen W. Groves (FFG 29) and USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).

Minted coins will also be available for sale as well as deck plates which will be sold for a fixed price on a first come first serve basis.

Other items that can be sold from any vessel will be sold using a eBay’s auction format with a reserve price set at cost, the post stated.

“Dismantling these ships safely and responsibly takes time, so we appreciate your patience during this process,” the post stated. “Thank you for your patience and we will post on this page as soon as we have any updates.”

ISL says its eBay account will be reopened in April.