HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Community members were left in awe after witnesses say they saw a Tesla hauling a trailer in Harlingen.

Daryl Ebel, a winter Texan, said he was having lunch at Rosita’s Restaurant with a few friends earlier this week when he saw a white Tesla pulling a trailer bed.

“I seen this Tesla pulling this 53-foot trailer to my right so I turned left, went about a mile up the road, took a U turn and waited for it to come by to snap some pictures,” Ebel said.

Photo Courtesy: Daryl Ebel

Photo Courtesy: Daryl Ebel

Photo Courtesy: Daryl Ebel

Locals also took to social media to talk about the electrical engine that could.

Ebel said he was impressed by just how much weight the Tesla could haul around town. The winter Texan said the car was going the same speed as everyone else.

“I’ve never seen that before in my life,” Ebel said. “It was really remarkable that it could even pull something like that.”

While electric vehicles bare becoming trendy with car owners, they are not the best at tugging heavy loads.

This Tesla Model-Y is capable of hauling 35,000 pounds, a fraction of what the average trailer weighs.

This can prove to be dangerous, especially if driving down the expressway. The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped the driver of this Tesla earlier this week in Harlingen.