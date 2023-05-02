EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is heartbroken after the death of its Fire Chief Shawn Snider.

A Facebook post from the Edinburg Fire Department stated, “Our hearts go out to your family, friends, fellow firefighters, and Edinburg FD staff during this difficult time. Thank you for your service, and may you rest easy knowing that you made a difference in our world. We love you Chief.”

Members of the community gave their condolences to the fire chief’s family via Facebook.

One user said, “Firefighters never die, they just burn forever in the hearts of the people whose lives they saved, and educated through the years. Rest in peace sir we got it from here.”

Tony Pena, Asst Chief at Texas Division of Emergency Management, said, “Chief Snider, thank you for everything you did for everyone. We shall see you down the road, brother.”

Chief Snider had been fighting his battle with cancer for over 10 years.