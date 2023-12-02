BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Locals celebrated in various ways after Brownsville Veterans won the Region IV-5A title game against Corpus Christi Miller.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the big win as Brownsville Veterans were named the Class 5A Region IV Champions.

Credit: Jerry Salinas

Local businessman, Charlie Clark himself even congratulated the team on Facebook and said, “Let’s go Chargers! Now we can say Oo-Ra-Le! Tengo tanto orgullo de ustedes aqui en Brownsville para llegar a este nivel es un gran honor.”

Many locals even set up a “pitada” on Military Highway and outside Sam’s Stadium to celebrate the historic win.

Other businesses such as fast food chain Stars Drive-In took to Facebook to congratulate the team on their big win.

The City of Brownsville and The Brownsville Police Department also showed their support and city pride to the team.

Brownsville Veterans will go against Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.