Community online group lends a hand to those stuck in mud, water during severe weather

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The heavy rain on Wednesday led to residents being stuck in high waters or caught in muddy roads, but the community banned together to help those in need.

“There’s people stuck out in the mud in a flooded area right here exiting Paso Real Highway,” said Mark Salinas, a member of the RGV Mud and Sand Rescue Facebook page. “It’s a page on Facebook where we help out people that are stranded or stuck in the mud.”

Credit: KVEO









Salinas said residents make a post on the group when someone needs help. Someone will then answer.

On Wednesday, Salinas responded to a post of two trucks stuck in thick mud in San Benito.

“I have a 12,000-pound winch to help people get out and it’s lifted,” said Salinas. “It has mud tires so I am able to help people get out.”

Not only were residents helping each other, but Cameron County also deployed Light Medium Tactical Vehicles—or retired army vehicles—to help anyone who may be stranded.

“It gives us the ability to help people whenever the need arises, such as today,” said Robert Gracia, Chief Deputy of Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. “If there is flooding where people can’t get out of their homes—in or out—we go in and assist them in any way we can.”

Officers familiar with the areas prone to flooding are tasked with driving the tactical units through farm roads.

“You always miss some of them, that’s why we encourage people to call 911. Then we get the call from dispatch, [and] we will communicate with our units out there to assist in any way we can,” said Gracia.

Cameron County owns these vehicles and deploys them whenever there is an emergency or severe weather.

“We need to take these units wherever they need in order to save lives or assist our community, then that’s what we are going to do,” said Gracia.

The county did not need to rescue anyone Wednesday. The community, however, did show up to help where needed.