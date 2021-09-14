Community mourns officer’s passing after long battle with cancer and COVID-19

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laguna Vista community mourns the loss of one of its police officers. On Monday Officer Noah LeBlanc died after battling cancer and COVID-19.

However, his mother said she was proud of her son for his long fight with cancer and thankful she got to say goodbye.

Noah LeBlanc was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. His parents, Mary and Walter LeBlanc said he contracted COVID-19 this year as he was waiting to get his second round of chemotherapy.

“Noah, he wasn’t vaccinated but it was because of cancer and the fact that his body was so weak and the virus he was exposed he just didn’t stand any chance, he didn’t stand a chance but he fought,” said Mary LeBlanc.

Courtesy of Mary LeBlanc

Noah was a native of Port Isabel. His mother said he was a police officer for the Laguna Vista Police Department for about four years. Prior to that, he worked as a dispatcher for the Port Isabel Police Department. However, he was hospitalized on Sept. 1 while quarantined.

“They were working on my son. They put him on bypass at first and he developed pneumothorax, a collapsed lung. They had to intubate him,” said Mrs. LeBlanc.

Courtesy of Mary LeBlanc

However, Mrs. LeBlanc said on the morning of Sept. 13, she received a heartbreaking call from the hospital informing her Noah had died. He left behind 11-year-old Ava and 7-year-old Noah Jr.

“We got a call at 1:20 in the morning and I was told that he had passed away,” said Mrs. LeBlanc.

But she said before her son died, their family was able to say their goodbyes.

“We went in to say goodbye and I at that time signed DNR papers because he’s been through so much. And they had exhausted all efforts. And I didn’t want to suffer anymore,” said his mother.

Mrs. LeBlanc said she remembers her son as a funny person who will be very missed in their family and hopes that his life will continue to inspire others.

“’No matter what, he would say ‘we just have to keep on fighting, you have to keep on fighting no matter what life hands you’,” said Mrs. LeBlanc.

Courtesy of Mary LeBlanc

In a Facebook post, the Laguna Vista Police Department said, “It is with heavy hearts that we advise that Officer Noah LeBlanc has gained his heavenly wings, God has gained a beautiful soul.”