BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Witnesses, residents and migrants who live near the Ozanam Center are still in shock following the fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning.

With help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Brownsville Police Department is investigating the crash.

One of the victims who survived the wreckage is in disbelief.

“We all fight for a dream. We passed a jungle, crossed eight countries, lived through cold, hunger, and thirst, and we still cross and say we’ve reached the American dream. Now look at where the American dream ended for us,” Daniel Gonzales said.

Community member Carmen Flores told ValleyCentral she has noticed an increased number of migrants in the area.

“They’re always crossing the street. And there’s a lot of them, always, on that street,” Flores said.

Moments after the accident, videos from surveillance cameras capturing the accident flooded social media. Flores said she could not believe what she saw.

“You know it’s horrible. I feel horrible. Devastating. I mean, innocent lives taken,” Flores said.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said they continue to receive information the crash was intentional.

“As we continue to receive information on the tragic incident that occurred today, we have yet to receive evidence that this was an intentional act. Our police department continues with the investigation after apprehending the driver of the vehicle at the scene. The driver has thus far been uncooperative. It is expected that our Police Department will hold a press conference tomorrow (Monday) morning,” Mendez said.

Vigilia Frontera Texas is organizing a candlelight vigil for the victims involved in the crash.

The vigil begins at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8 at 655 N. Minnesota Ave.