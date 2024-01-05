SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former San Benito School Board President Michael Anthony Vargas has died, the school district announced.

Source: San Benito CISD

Vargas was an alumnus of the San Benito High School Class of 2005 and Brown University. He served on the school board from 2015 to 2019.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a former honor graduate and school board trustee,” said acting Superintendent of Schools Alfredo Perez. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Vargas’ family and loved ones, he will be profoundly missed by those whose lives he touched.”

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District described Vargas as passionate, kind and always taking on new and innovative educational opportunities for the community with compassion.