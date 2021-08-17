Community leaders discuss impact of immigration surge and pandemic on the RGV

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday in McAllen, city and county leaders gathered to discuss the impact of the immigration surge on the Rio Grande Valley.

Hosted by Futuro RGV, the panelists consisted of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, and Sister Norma Pimentel.

Mayor Villalobos made recent remarks asking residents to call on Washington, D.C. demanding action at the border.

That evening he reiterated the same message as he stated he and other leaders are trying to protect residents amid an immigration surge and a pandemic.

“We are doing the best we can to protect you all. I say whether you want to be protected or not, that is the only thing we can do. We are not your congressman, your senator, and definately not your president,” said Villalobos.

Among other leaders demanding action from Washington is Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

Two weeks ago Judge Cortez issued a disaster declaration in an effort to get the federal government’s attention. As of now, no action has been taken.