Community leaders brainstorm to make Dia de los Muertos safe amid pandemic

EDINBURG, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to cancellations of several events in the Rio Grande Valley. As Halloween draws closer, several community leaders and organizers began to brainstorm how to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos safely amid the pandemic.

Carnaval de Calaveras lives on at H-E-B Park. Although it does not look the same as it did in the past, families can still come out to celebrate the fall holidays in a safe environment.

Ron Patel, president of Golden Grape Entertainment said, “we’re gonna do everything we can to help the families that come out to this event, because it is a family event. Get out and experience Halloween and get to experience Dia De Los Muertos in a safe fashion.”

Families can look forward to food and live music at the Carnaval de Calaveras. Social distancing will be enforced at the celebration.