ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday the city of Alamo gathered to remember those killed in the train crash of 1940.

On March 14, 1940, an oncoming train collided with a truck carrying a group of more than 40 farmworkers.

The tragedy has had a lasting impact on the city.

Juan Carmona, a teacher at Donna High School, created a podcast with his class and together did research on the victims.





“They were both going the same direction, the truck was carrying about 45 people, the train hit the truck and dragged it about 700 yards,” said Carmona.

Throughout their research, they were able to find some of the names of the victims in the truck but not all. However, they donated their findings of names and ages in a picture frame to the City of Alamo Museum.

Among the deceased was Joe Ramon’s family. Ramon remembers how he felt growing up without his father, Jose Ramon, who was driving the truck while his two brothers, Leonel and Raul Ramon, were in the front seat.

“I was very mad. I didn’t understand why I had lost my two brothers and my dad, I thought that was very difficult to accept,” said Ramon.

Carmona says changes to railroads have since taken place and they came as a result of the crash.

“As far as signs, you know, making sure the horns honk and all the stuff you see today,” said Carmona.

Every year the community comes together and places white flowers near the accident scene to remember the victims and their families.

“I want to thank the city of Alamo for remembering what happened. It’s very appealing to those who lost their lives,” said Joe Ramon.