Community Health & Wellness Expo rescheduled for Feb. 25

Source: RGV Promotions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The 5th Annual Community Health and Wellness Expo 2021 is just around the corner.

Due to recent weather conditions this year’s event is rescheduled for Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brownsville Event Center.

It is a free event and registration is not required.

Event officials said two COVID-19 testing sites will be available. Vaccines will be distributed if they arrive in time.

If vaccines are not available, vouchers will be given. Doctors will also be there to answer any questions from the public.

