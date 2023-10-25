SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A community viewing service was held Wednesday for fallen San Benito officer Lt. Milton Resendez.

Members of the community stopped by pay to their respects and honor the officer’s life.

Several law enforcement agencies from across the Valley shared how Resendez loved his community.

“He was an outstanding person, he was a great friend he’s going to be really missed,” Norma Martinez with the San Benito Police and Security Division said.

Inside the ABC Center in San Benito, blue lights illuminated the room as friends, loved ones and law enforcement agencies walked in the door to honor the fallen officer.

“Other friends of mine say he’s a very good police officer, always real good trying to help the community,” Jose Sanchez, a community member and supporter said.

Lt. Resendez was shot and killed Tuesday, Oct. 17 during an hours-long pursuit. He served as a police officer for more than 30 years across several police departments including San Benito, Brownsville and Palm Valley.

“He didn’t deserve to die the way that he did, and he was serving the community and it’s very sad for everybody,” Dina Sanchez, a visitor and viewer said.

Loved ones and friends say he will be truly missed.

“He helped everyone he was the epitome of a police officer,” Martinez said.

“My brother is a police officer as well with him and that night when I hear the sirens, I always say Lord protect them all,” Janie Lopez, a family friend of Resendez said.

Those who knew him say he loved his family, job, and serving the community.

“Milton was always very near and dear and loved his community loved his friends loved his family and we’re going to miss him a lot,” Lopez said.

A mass service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church located on 351 S. Bowie Street in San Benito.

Funeral services will follow the church service at the San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery.