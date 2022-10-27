HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg.

Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation.

A family friend of the Garcia family, Rhonda Connor, said the tragic accident is a reminder for drivers to be mindful on the road.

“He was a wonderful father, friend, son, and brother,” she said.

She said Harley was loved by many.

Connor said people from across the state and Guatemala made the trip for his services.

The service included a procession of motorcycles led by Harley’s father, David “Dirty Dave” Garcia.

The procession started at the South Texas Motorcycle Museum in Edinburg and ended at Sacred Park Cemetery in Mercedes.

Connor and another family friend, Troy McMillan, said it is important for motorists to look twice on the road but also mentioned the importance for riders to be safe.

“You have to realize this boy was an experienced drag racer and he could ride a wheelie for miles. He had a full-faced helmet on, he was fully dressed,” said Connor.

“Dirt track rider, street rider. He knew how to ride,” said McMillan.

Both Connor and McMillan said they have kept up with the number of motorcycle rider deaths that have occurred across the state.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) also confirmed that the motorcycle death toll is rising.

“Locally, so far this year we’ve seen 195 motorcycle crashes. Eight of them have been fatal and that’s up from the five fatalities in 2021,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Ray Pedraza.

He explained the top contributing factors in motorcycle accidents are speed, driver inattention, and failing to yield the right of way.

A third of motorcycle fatalities happen at roadway intersections, according to Pedraza.

“Take extra care when making a left turn, always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear to be and avoid turning in front of an oncoming motorcycle,” he said.

Harley’s friends are emphasizing the importance of driver safety.

“It could be your son or daughter, pay attention, car, motorcycle, it doesn’t matter,” said McMillan.

“People, look twice. Save a life,” said Connor.