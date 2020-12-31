Community frustrated after days of standing water

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Community members in the city of Pharr are frustrated after days of standing water they say is causing problems.

Area residents say they have are still waiting for answers.

Homeowners reached out to KVEO and wanted to remain anonymous.

Growing concerns for some of the neighbors living in Citrus Bay began Sunday when they noticed standing water in their front yards.

“It was in December after Christmas, probably the 25. We thought we had left the water open because it just started flooding everywhere,” said one of the homeowners.

Another residents addressed what she believed was the cause of the problem.

“For some reason, they decided to fill the canal, ponds whatever you want to call them, but someone forgot to shut off the valve so now it’s overflowed,” she said.

Another resident says she heard the same thing and called the Citrus Bay office where they told her they fixed the valve but there was another problem.

“We called the office and they said that there [was] a pipe still leaking,” she said.

Both of the homeowners say they were left confused by the answers.

“Hidalgo was supposed to fix it according to the Citrus bay office but when you call Hidalgo Irrigation, they said they already [have] done everything they had to,” she said.

In the meantime, neighbors say they’ve been having multiple problems like things with their housing infrastructures and numerous bugs.

“At our home there are spiders, and we don’t even have spiders in our home, now you’re seeing them crawl out of the water and now they’re going into the house,” she said.

We called the Citrus Bay office and left a message and reached out to Hidalgo County’s Irrigation office where we were told someone would get back to us.

KVEO is still waiting on statement from both parties.