WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Community organizations have come together and purchased appliances for a local veteran whose home was demolished.

Noe Hernandez, born and raised in Weslaco lived in his childhood home till it was deemed unlivable by the city of Weslaco. Hernandez lived in the home with his brother, Jose Hernandez.

After officially being declared a fire hazard, the city of Weslaco cut the electricity to the home without notice.

When the community learned of the Army veterans living situation, different people and organizations stepped in to help demolish and rebuild the home.

Saturday afternoon, the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Club (CVMA) and South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association (STAIVA) gathered to surprise Hernandez with appliances for his soon-to-be home.

The organizations donated a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, oven, and more.

Joseph Fusco, a CVMA spokesperson, thanked Hernandez for his service and made a statement on why the organizations continue to help local veterans.

Here in the valley alongs with STAIVA and CVMA, we believe in vetereans helping veterans. This is what we do, this is how we feel, its deeply in our heart and embedded into out mind. Joseph “Crash” Fusco, CVMA spokesperson

Leah Martinez, a member of STAIVA, told ValleyCentral what they hope for the future regarding the Hernandez home.

We are going to go out within the community, we’re going to try to get the furniture, and get the electricty going. Leah Martinez, STAIVA member

Hernandez thanked the organizations for all their continued support.

Additionally, Jose expressed their eager hopes to return home.

It’s a real beautiful house. We’re already frustrated just being in the motel room, we are excited to come back home. Jose Hernandez

Both organizations noted their appreciation for the community, as they host multiple fundraisers that help pay for the support they have given Hernandez.

STAIVA expressed their gratitude to Home Depot, IBC Bank, and the Valley Baptist Legacy Grant that helped paid for the appliances donated. For more information on STAIVA, CLICK HERE.

For more information on CVMA, CLICK HERE.