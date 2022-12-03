BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville is set to bring back its Community Christmas event next week.

The Community Christmas drive-through will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. The drive-through will include cookies, toys and Christmas music.

After being on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley Baptist will host a drive-through version of its annual holiday tradition.

“There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed our lives

in so many profound ways, and regrettably our annual Community Christmas celebration

was one of many casualties,” said Leslie Bingham, Valley Baptist Brownsville CEO.

“This is an opportunity for Valley Baptist and local families to once again celebrate Christmas and the traditions we enjoy here in Brownsville together.”

Participants can enter the drive-through entrance on Jefferson Street and follow along the employee’s parking lot. Visitors will exit onto Central Boulevard.