BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Brownsville hosted a ride with the commissioner event Sunday. It was the first community bike ride along the West Rail Trail since the route was inaugurated over the Summer.

Brownsville City Commissioner Dr. Rose Gowen was the driving force behind the event.

“We are enjoying this crisp, beautiful sunny morning to take a ride down the West Rail Trail,” Gowen said.

The commissioner said she wants the community to know the trail is complete and has enormous potential for residents. She said the trail offers a view of Brownsville that most people don’t get to see.

“This part of Brownsville, unless you were on a train, you never would have seen these inlets and right of ways we’re going to go through today”, Gowen said.

City officials and cycling enthusiasts gathered at Oliveira Park to ride the trail about six miles, ending up at the Brownsville flea market. Gowen said this trail, and others throughout the city, are a good way to encourage everyone to get more exercise.

She said healthy food and active living are important in fighting widespread health problems in the area, like diabetes. But, she recognized it can be difficult to do those things on a regular basis.

“If you tell folks, get up and exercise, but there’s no free, interesting places to do that, then the likelihood of them doing that is very low”, Gowen said.

City officials said the trail system is very popular with the community. Data collected by the city estimates about two hundred thousand people use the trail network on a regular basis. The system of trails is designed to bring an access point within half a mile of every home in Brownsville.

Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said the trail network provides transportation options for residents.

“I think any trail in a community is really another way to get from place A to B, right? So we don’t always have to rely on transit or our vehicles”, Ramirez said.

Brownsville is planning to add over one million dollars in amenities to the West Rail Trail next year. Eventually, the city plans to install Wifi along the trails so residents can call for help if they get in trouble, or are injured.