RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holiday shopping season continued yesterday. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. The Shop Small initiative aims to highlight local businesses in the community.

Communities across the valley came together to support local businesses in different ways. Harlingen had a sidewalk sale on Jackson Street where retailers could sell their wares in a community environment.

Natalia Landaverde, with Loli’s Jewelry, participated and said, “It’s really important to shop within your community, because, you know, you support each other and just make your community grow.”

Edith Romero, owner of Edith’s Elegant Candles also took part. Romero has a storefront but said she liked to participate in events like these.

“I mostly sell at markets like this one. And I make candles at my store, and teach how to make candles at my store.”, Romero said.

Romero added that community support of small businesses has been very important to her success.

She said, “It can help the little, small business owners like me continue their craft, I’ve been doing candles for three years, and I wouldn’t have been able to be where I am if it wasn’t for the people to come and support small businesses like my own.”

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010. The program is now an annual tradition in the retail world.

In Edinburg, the Chamber of Commerce put together a virtual coupon book for small businesses in the city. Galaxy VR Game Lounge Manager Brianna Guerra said the business was already seeing results from the program.

“I think it’s a little bit busier than I normally am on Saturday. I know it takes a little while to come out, but we’re here all day and I know that people are going to come in,” Guerra said.

The coupons can be found on the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce’s website. Many of the offers are available well beyond Small Business Saturday.

Guerra said small businesses can help connect everyone in the community.

“We all come from the same place, you know, we support small businesses because we come from the same place, so, we’re all trying to elevate ourselves, and we’re all working for the community,” Guerra said.