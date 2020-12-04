Commission members approve termination of RGC City Secretary

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)-City Secretary Lyzette Peña was terminated by unanimous vote of the City Commission Thursday.

Lyzette Pena, Arrest January 24 (Source: Starr County Jail Records)

Peña’ termination comes almost a year after an initial arrest for unlawful interception.

Peña was arrested on January 24 after she intercepted a conversation between a Rio Grande City Human Resource Director, Valerie Brown, and people conducting business in her office by placing a hidden recording device in the office without her knowledge or consent.

According to the first arrest affidavits, Brown found a small device under her desk. The device was turned over to Rio Grande City Police. It was then confirmed that the device was an audio recorder, prompting authorities to revise security camera footage.

Documents say the footage showed Pena unplugged a small device from her own computer, went outside of City Hall, then returned and entered the Brown’s office. The video also captured Pena exiting the office.

Further investigation allowed officials to match the time of the video with sound on the recording device.

At a special city meeting held on Thursday evening, commissioner members approved to name Melissa Gonzalez as the new city secretary.

