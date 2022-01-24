Come Dream Come Build brings back homeownership information sessions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Come Dream Come Build (cdcb) in Brownsville is returning to in-person homeownership information sessions for low to moderate-income homebuyers.

Nick Mitchell Bennet, Executive Director for cdcb said the pandemic slowed things down for the organization, but they are ready to receive people in their first session of the year and hope to make 100 people homeowners in 2022.

“We’re going to try to get it back up and going. It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been able to have them so we’re trying to be safe, but we still want to get the information out,” said Mitchell Bennett.

Bennett said while the real estate industry was thriving with homebuyers throughout the pandemic, lower-income homebuyers were hesitant to make the investment.

“With us, it got a little slow, there wasn’t less interest, there was just fear,” said Bennett.

He explained the concerns of homebuyers included the uncertainty of being employed due to the pandemic.

Mitchell Bennett said that in 2021 there was a 35% increase in people interested in learning about homeownership and the interest is rising this year, but so are prices due to material costs, labor costs, and market costs rising with new investors in the area.

“People haven’t given up on it, it’s just getting a little harder and that’s our job, how do I make it easier for them to get in, but still a safe investment for our investors, safe investment for the family most importantly,” he said.

Bennett explained that some concerns from potential homebuyers include pricing and credit, but housing counselors and coaches are available to provide guidance and education.

“We believe that giving families choice whether to rent to buy, to learn to not, to save, it’s all about that because that builds a strong community,” said Mitchell Bennett.

The first homeownership information session is scheduled for Jan. 27 from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm at 901 E. Levee Street in Brownsville.

For more information on Come Dream Come Build you can visit their website or Facebook.