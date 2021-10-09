Combes man arrested for sexually assaulting child

COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after police say he admitted to sexually assaulting a child over the course of three years.

On Saturday, the Combes Police Department released a statement that stated Jose Resendez, 39, was arrested for child sexual assault.

Police say the victim was 11-years-old and made an outcry about Resendez’s assault.

The victim stated the sexual assault took place over the course of three years and occurred each time the victim was at Resendez’s home in Combes.

Investigators met with Resendez, who admitted to the allegations.

Combes police took Resendez into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with continuous sexual assault of a child under 14.

Resendez remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.