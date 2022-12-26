HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veterans helping veterans is the mission of one local group offering support and camaraderie during the holidays.

The holidays can be a tough time for veteran.

Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-15 RGV is providing support for veterans in need.

“That is very important for us is that we maintain contact with some of our veterans, some of these veterans are estranged from their family, and feel a lot more distant from the community,” said Daniel Apache Villarreal, Public Information Officer for the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Chapter 23.

The group helps fight feelings of isolation by helping veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter, and guidance to those who served.

It’s not only meals and clothing provided, members also say a simple thank you or welcome home can help.

“We tend to keep in contact with them, and see if they need anything, and then use some of our resources to connect them to other organizations, so that they can help and provide for them,” Villarreal said.

The group is made up of combat veterans from all branches of the military.

Members say it’s important to check up on veterans especially during this time of year because they may be struggling with their mental health.

The group believes their outreach to veterans helps in preventing suicides.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, the rate of veteran suicides has decreased within the past two years.

The VA credits a national strategy which includes organizing efforts similar to what the combat veteran motorcycle association offers.

“And so a lot of our younger veterans don’t realize that we’re all in the same boat, and that there’s help out there for us,” Villarreal said.