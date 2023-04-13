HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Researchers and forecasters at Colorado State University (CSU) released the school’s annual Hurricane Activity Forecast for the 2023 season on Thursday.

They are predicting 13 named storms, with 6 of those reaching Hurricane status. Of those 6 hurricanes, 2 are predicted to reach major hurricane strength: a category 3 storm or greater. CSU forecasts the 2023 season will see slightly below-average activity. This forecast does not attempt to predict when the storms will occur or if any will make landfall in the United States.

CSU will update the 2023 Hurricane season forecast on June 1, 2023. Official hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release its 2023 Hurricane Season Forecast on May 25, 2023.