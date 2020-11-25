College students choosing to stay home or celebrate during the holidays?

EDINBURG, Texas – The Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested college students returning home for the holidays “pose a varying level of risk.”

Some University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) students are not taking that decision lightly. Some students on campus make their final plans for holiday break based on COVID numbers.

Freshman Cecilia Espinoza says she is planning to go to one of her family members’ house this week to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“I’m going to drive up to my aunt’s house. She lives around the area and my family has driven six hours away,” said Espinoza.

However, for students like Freshman Micheal Campbell, he says he is from Connecticut and won’t be going home for Thanksgiving, but will be going back for Christmas.

Campbell said, “I’m staying down here, it’s pretty nice down here at least I get the warm weather.”

Junior International student Luz Rovledo is from Mexico and although she would like to go home she says she can’t.

“No, I can’t go because the bridge is closed, so I won’t see my family until December,” said Rovledo.

Steven Gonzalez is also Junior at the university who is choosing to stay on campus because of COVID.

“I’m just going to stay at home in my apartment with my roommate and we’re just going to celebrate Thanksgiving together,” Gonzalez goes on to say, “We both are trying to be safe and we have elderly family members and we don’t want to expose them to anything.”

In a statement, the university says, “if you do travel and plan to visit one of UTRGV’s campuses or sites when you get back, the university asks that you first review the Daily Self-Screening/Reporting Process.”