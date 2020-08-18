Collaboration between US, Mexico authorities leads to rescue of 36 individuals

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities say a multi-agency collaboration lead to the rescue of 36 migrants left behind by a smuggler.

According to a release, U.S. Border Patrol agents working near Escobares observed a group of people near the Mexican riverbank.

Officials with the RGV Sector Foreign Operation Branch contacted the Instituto Nacional de Migracion (INM). They then responded to the area and rescued 20 individuals.

INM additionally responded to three other calls from U.S. Officials over the weekend, which led to the rescue of 16 individuals.

According to the release, collaborations between U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, has led to the rescue of over 500 people this year.